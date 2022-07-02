EL CENTRO — Una persona de 28 años de edad fue enviada a la cárcel del condado por contar con una orden de aprehensión foránea.
De acuerdo a registros de la policia de El Centro, la persona fue hallada a las 7:21 de la mañana en la cuadra 600 de Calle Main.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, la persona fue detenida y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado, donde fue fichada a la espera de ser extraditada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.