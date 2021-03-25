EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con órdenes de aprehensión por la cual no tenia derecho a fianza fue detenido y encarcelado por autoridades locales.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto ocurrió a las 8:22 de la mañana de este martes 23 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Décima y Avenida Adams.
Las autoridades detuvieron en el lugar a quien fue identificado como Carlos Hernández, de 37 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue detenido y esposado.
Las autoridades buscaban al detenido por revocación de libertad condicional, por lo que se le negó el derecho a fianza.
Hernandez fue arrestado e ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
