EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por robo a gran escala fue arrestado y encarcelado.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 10:58 de la noche del domingo 25 de septiembre en el hotel Holiday Inn, ubicado en el 350 de Calle Smoketree Drive.
El detenido fue identificado como Marcus Williams, de 38 años de edad.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, la policía trasladó al detenido a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
