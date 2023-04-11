EL CENTRO — Un varón terminó en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial tras ser detenido por una infracción de tránsito.
El conductor contaba con un par de órdenes de aprehensión, por lo cual fue trasladado y fichado en la cárcel.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:32 de la noche de este lunes 10 de abril en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Calle Horne.
El detenido fue identificado en registros policiacos como Roberto Gutiérrez, de 30 años de edad.
Las autoridades remolcaron con ayuda de una empresa de servicio de grúas un Toyota Tacoma, color gris, modelo 2019.
