EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la madrugada de este lunes debido a que contaba con tres órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 12:22 de la madrugada cuando los oficiales localizaron a varias personas en Pizza Hut, ubicado en el 635 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
Uno de los individuos fue identificado como Raymond Landa, de 26 años de edad.
La policía se percató que el individuo contaba con tres órdenes de aprehensión, por lo cual fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
