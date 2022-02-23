EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 48 años de edad fue arrestado por presuntamente haber amenazado con un cuchillo a una persona para robarle su celular.
La parte afectada denunció a las 4 de la tarde de este martes 22 de febrero a las autoridades haber ubicado al sospechoso en su residencia.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, los despachadores de emergencias escucharon una discusión entre la parte denunciante y un hombre.
Los oficiales llegaron al sitio, cuya dirección no fue revelada, y detuvieron al sospechoso.
El detenido, quien fue identificado como Tim Denton, de 48 años de edad, fue trasladado y fichado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
La parte afectada había señalado que el robo armado se registró el sábado en el Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
