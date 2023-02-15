EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche del martes por presuntamente haberle causado daños a un vehículo.
Registros de la policía indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 8:25 de la noche en un domicilio situado en la cuadra marcada con los números 500 de Avenida Olive.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso, quien tenía tatuajes en un brazo, golpeó un vehículo con un objeto metálico.
El sospechoso fue visto caminar hacia la tienda Circle K.
Las autoridades localizaron a quien fue identificado como Luis Ruiz, de 32 años de edad.
El afectado identificó al detenido, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado por vandalismo.
Los daños ascienden a unos 400 dólares.
