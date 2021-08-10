EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel luego de presuntamente haber lesionado a su pareja.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 7:05 de la mañana de este lunes 9 de agosto en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue dada a conocer por las autoridades, indican registros policiacos.
El sospechoso presuntamente golpeó a su novia en la cabeza, según denunció la afectada.
El sospechoso, de apellidos Hernández Frutos, fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado.
