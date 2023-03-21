EL CENTRO — Un varón que presuntamente violó una orden restrictiva fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
El incidente ocurrió minutos ante de la 1 de la tarde de este lunes 20 de marzo.
Una persona denunció a quien fue identificado como Stephen Anthony Lara, de 32 años de edad, que presuntamente dejó cartas en la residencia de la parte denunciante.
Registros policiacos indican que el sospechoso presuntamente estuvo enviando mensajes de texto a la parte denunciante.
La policía detuvo al acusado, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado por violar una orden de restricción.
