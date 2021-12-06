CALEXICO — Este martes, la ciudad de Calexico llevará a cabo la ceremonia de encendido del árbol navideño en las instalaciones del Palacio Municipal.
El evento se desarrollará de 5 a 7 de la tarde en el 608 de Avenida Heber.
En el evento participarán la banda de la escuela preparatoria de Calexico.
