CALEXICO — La ciudad de Calexico celebró su celebración anual de iluminación del árbol de Navidad el martes en sus oficinas ubicadas en el 608 de Avenida Heber.
La velada incluyó chocolate caliente gratis, música de la banda de la preparatoria de Calexico y, por supuesto, la visita de Santa Claus.
