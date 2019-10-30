EL CENTRO — Un residente de la región localizó un vehículo de su propiedad que presuntamente le había sido robado con antelación.
El incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 9 de la mañana del pasado lunes 28 de octubre en un sitio no revelado.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, una mujer había robado un pickup Ford F-150, color blanco, modelo 2001, en una fecha anterior.
A pesar del robo, el afectado prefirió en su momento no reportar el robo.
El afectado acudió al sitio donde pudo localizar su vehículo, pero sin dar con la sospechosa, quien al parecer reside en los alrededores de los departamentos donde fue ubicado el pickup.
El propietario del vehículo solicitó remolcar la unidad del lugar y reportar lo ocurrido a la Policía de Imperial.
