CALIPATRIA — De acuerdo a registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, el conductor de un camión fue encontrado sin vida a las 5:50 de la tarde del sábado 30 de mayo en Avenida Industrial.
Según los informes, el hombre fue encontrado en la parte superior del camión.
No hubo más información disponible de inmediato.
