EL CENTRO — El cuerpo de un individuo fue encontrado a las 1:25 de la madrugada del lunes cerca del contenedor de basura en el estacionamiento de la farmacia CVS.
El negocio se ubica en la cuadra 1700 de Avenida Imperial, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Sobre lo ocurrido no hubo más información disponible de forma inmediata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.