EL CENTRO — Un menor de 1 año de edad fue hallado la mañana de este viernes en Calle Sexta y Calle State.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 10 de la mañana de este 6 de marzo.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar y verificaron que el menor reside en el 610 de la Avenida Olive.
Un automovilista dijo a la policía haber visto al menor cuando conducía hacia el norte sobre Calle Sexta.
El menor iba descalzo.
Las autoridades contactaron a la madre del menor, quien fue identificad en los registros policiacos como Olivia Janeth Félix, quien el pasado 29 de enero cumplió 39 años de edad.
El menor fue devuelto a su madre luego de ser interrogado por los Servicios de Protección Infantil.
