EL CENTRO — Una mujer con aparente sobredosis de heroína fue localizada la tarde de este miércoles 20 de mayo en Calle Segunda y Avenida Hamilton.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado minutos antes de la 1 de la tarde.
Paramédicos del sistema de ambulancias AMR acudieron al sitio para hacerse cargo de la afectada.
Los paramédicos hallaron a la mujer sobre las vías del ferrocarril, por lo cual solicitaron la detención de los trenes a la empresa Union Pacific.
La mujer fue identificada como Larissa Canizalez.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayores detalles en el reporte policiaco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.