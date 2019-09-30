EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue localizada inconsciente en un lugar no revelado de esta ciudad.
Paramédicos que acudieron al sitio hallaron a la joven de 23 años de edad aparentemente fallecida por sobredosis, indican registros policiacos.
Luego de practicar la resucitación cardio-pulmonar, los paramédicos lograron hacer que la joven respirara.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:26 de la madrugada de este lunes 30 de septiembre.
Elementos del sistema de ambulancias AMR acudieron al lugar para trasladar a la mujer.
Sin embargo, la afectada decidió no recibir atención médica.
Posteriormente, la mujer quedó libre para continuar su camino.
