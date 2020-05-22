EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue hallado sin vida la tarde de este jueves 21 de mayo en un domicilio de esta ciudad rodeado de artículos para consumir droga.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1 de la tarde en el 1202 de la Calle El Dorado.
Al lugar acudieron paramédicos del sistema de ambulancias AMR, quienes confirmaron el deceso.
El caso quedó a cargo de la Oficina del Forense del Condado.
El fallecido fue identificado como Roberto Vargas Hernández, de 24 años.
