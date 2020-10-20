NILAND — El cuerpo de una persona que no ha sido identificada fue encontrado en el desierto en la zona de Niland el sábado.
Los registros del alguacil del condado de Imperial indican que el cuerpo fue reportado a las 8:51 de la mañana.
Según los registros, el cuerpo había “estado allí por un tiempo” y requirió un vehículo de tracción de cuatro ruedas para recuperarlo.
El teniente del Alguacil, Manuel León, dijo que el cuerpo era un hombre, posiblemente de unos 20 años.
Las autoridades no reportaron circunstancias sospechosas en el hallazgo.
Las autoridades esperan descubrir la causa de muerte durante la autopsia.
