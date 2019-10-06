EL CENTRO — El cuerpo sin vida de una persona fue hallado la mañana del viernes en un campo cercano a la base de entrenamiento Camp Billy Machen Navy Seal, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El personal del campamento notificó a ICSO a las 10 de la mañana sobre el cuerpo.
La zona donde se encontró el vehículo sirve para la eliminación de artefactos explosivos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.