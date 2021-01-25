CALEXICO — La mañana del viernes fue hallado un cadáver flotando en el Canal Ash, al oeste de Camino Carr y Garita Oriente, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza descubrió el cuerpo y notificó al Alguacil alrededor de las 10:23 de la mañana.
Sobre lo ocurrido no hubo mayores detalles de forma inmediata.
