EL CENTRO — Un vehículo de cuatro puertas que se encontraba abandonado fue localizado dentro de un banco de zanjas en la zona de Caminos Ross y Low el viernes por la noche, según registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Un empleado del Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial descubrió el vehículo y notificó al Alguacil alrededor de las 6:40 de la tarde.
De acuerdo a los reportes, no había agua en el banco de la zanja.
El vehículo estaba desocupado y fue descrito como destrozado.
El vehículo no tenía placas de matrícula y su puerta trasera estaba parcialmente abierta.
