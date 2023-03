Today

Light rain early. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 77F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.