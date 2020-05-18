HOLTVILLE — Un agente tuvo que lidiar con una mujer de 66 años quien aparentemente empuñaba un cuchillo y gritaba frente a su apartamento en hechos ocurridos la mañana del viernes 15 de mayo, indican reportes radiales del condado.
El incidente ocurrió en los Apartamentos Holtville Garden de Avenida Holt alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana.
Una persona del lugar llamó al 911 mientras la mujer gritaba frente a su departamento y llevaba un cuchillo en la mano izquierda.
Un oficial entró en contacto con la mujer y habló con ella.
Los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado no revelaron el motivo por el cual la mujer estaba gritando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.