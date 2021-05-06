EL CENTRO — El Condado de Imperial decidió entregar 10 casas móviles a la Ciudad de Calexico para albergar a personas sin hogar afectados por Covid19.
Verónica Rodríguez, directora de Servicios Sociales del Condado, recordó que el Estado de California asignó 50 millones de dólares al Proyecto Roomkey, a través del cual los gobiernos municipales albergaron en hoteles, moteles y casas móviles a personas sin hogar.
El gobierno estatal adquirió mil 338 casas móviles que fueron distribuidas en todo California.
En julio, las autoridades locales recibieron 37 unidades. Un mes más tarde el Consejo de Cuidado Continuo asignó 150 mil dólares para dotar de servicios de drenaje, instalación, seguridad y otros a dichas casas móviles.
