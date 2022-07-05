EL CENTRO — La organización MANA de Imperial Valley (MANA) otorgó hace un mes 21 mil dólares en becas a 32 estudiantes de escuelas secundarias y colegios comunitarios locales en el condado de Imperial.
Los montos de las becas oscilaron entre 500 y mil dólares.
El sábado 4 de junio, los estudiantes tuvieron la oportunidad de conocer a los miembros de la junta de MANA, recoger sus becas y recibir un certificado de reconocimiento. ates de MANA de Valle Imperial, el Congresista Juan Vargas, el Senador Ben Hueso y el asambleísta Eduardo García en El Centro.
Rosyo Ramírez, presidente de MANA de Imperial Valley, indicó: “MANA puede ofrecer becas locales gracias a la generosidadde nuestros miembros, patrocinadores y socios comunitarios”.
Desde 2008 , MANA ha otorgado 214 mil 500 dólares en becas académicas.
LOS GANADORES
Brawley
Caryzma Aguilar
Jaasiel Contreras
Ryan Elizabeth Dickerson
Isabella Rebollar
Imperial
Clarissa Trujillo
Chelsea Hauck
Calexico
Jashua Herrera Aramburo
Victoria Valdez
Angel Manuel De Dios
Calipatria
Jacob Zendejas
Michael Luellen
Central
Andrew Lara
Daniela Padilla
Kayla Rodriguez
Holtville
Lesley Sandoval
Gisele Valdovinos
IVC
Debbie Villa
Yomar Aguilar
Southwest
Mia Gonzalez
Maggie M. Velasco
Jasmine Salas
Daniela Bastidas
Krystal Flores
Ayana Moreno
Javier Quezada
Junior Arellano
Haxiri Rojo
Alana Theodos
Alexis Alcala
Janine Rodriguez
Kalev Ceballos
Karen Gonzalez
