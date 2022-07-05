EL CENTRO — La organización MANA de Imperial Valley (MANA) otorgó hace un mes 21 mil dólares en becas a 32 estudiantes de escuelas secundarias y colegios comunitarios locales en el condado de Imperial.

Los montos de las becas oscilaron entre 500 y mil dólares.

El sábado 4 de junio, los estudiantes tuvieron la oportunidad de conocer a los miembros de la junta de MANA, recoger sus becas y recibir un certificado de reconocimiento. ates de MANA de Valle Imperial, el Congresista Juan Vargas, el Senador Ben Hueso y el asambleísta Eduardo García en El Centro.

Rosyo Ramírez, presidente de MANA de Imperial Valley, indicó: “MANA puede ofrecer becas locales gracias a la generosidadde nuestros miembros, patrocinadores y socios comunitarios”.

Desde 2008 , MANA ha otorgado 214 mil 500 dólares en becas académicas.

LOS GANADORES

Brawley

Caryzma Aguilar

Jaasiel Contreras

Ryan Elizabeth Dickerson

Isabella Rebollar

Imperial

Clarissa Trujillo

Chelsea Hauck

Calexico

Jashua Herrera Aramburo

Victoria Valdez

Angel Manuel De Dios

Calipatria

Jacob Zendejas

Michael Luellen

Central

Andrew Lara

Daniela Padilla

Kayla Rodriguez

Holtville

Lesley Sandoval

Gisele Valdovinos

IVC

Debbie Villa

Yomar Aguilar

Southwest

Mia Gonzalez

Maggie M. Velasco

Jasmine Salas

Daniela Bastidas

Krystal Flores

Ayana Moreno

Javier Quezada

Junior Arellano

Haxiri Rojo

Alana Theodos

Alexis Alcala

Janine Rodriguez

Kalev Ceballos

Karen Gonzalez

