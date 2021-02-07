EL CENTRO — Otro residente local halló cerca de su domicilio un teléfono marca Apple, el cual entregó a las autoridades locales.
El incidente ocurrió poco antes de las 7 de la tarde en la Comandancia de Policía, ubicada en Calle 11.
El residente, de 61 años de edad, dijo a las autoridades haber localizado el aparato frente al complejo departamental donde reside.
El telefono modelo iPhone, color negro, estaba bloquedado, por lo cual no se pudo localizar al propietario.
El aparato fue registrado como propiedad hallada por parte de la policía.
