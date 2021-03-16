EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue detenido por agentes de la policía de esta ciudad fue entregado a la Patrulla Fronteriza.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 10:08 de la mañana de este lunes 15 de marzo en la Carretera 86.
Las autoridades locales solicitaron apoyo de la corporación estadounidense para revisar el vehículo en el que circulaba el detenido, quien fue identificado como Abel Enrique Estrada Martínez, de 28 años.
Personal de la Patrulla Fronteriza acudió al lugar de la detención con un agente canino.
El detenido fue entregado a la Patrulla Fronteriza y su vehículo, un Ford Five Hundred, modelo 2005, color negro, de cuatro puertas, fue remolcado del lugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.