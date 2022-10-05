EL CENTRO — Un residente de esta ciudad entregó a las autoridades una cartera que fue hallada.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:36 de la mañana de este martes 4 de octubre.
Según indican registros policiacos, el hallazgo ocurrió dentro de un contenedor de basura ubicado cerca de la antigua estación de Greyhound.
La cartera pertenece a un varón que en noviembre cumplirá 68 años de edad.
La cartera contenía dos tarjetas de débito, una tarjeta de Seguro Social y una licencia de conducir.
Las autoridades no lograron ubicar al propietario de la cartera, por lo cual quedó confiscada como propiedad hallada.
