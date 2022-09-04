EL CENTRO ㅡ Un residente de El Centro entregó a la policía local un iPhone y una licencia para conducir que fueron hallados en la calle.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el aparato fue reportado a las 7:34 de la mañana de este sábado 3 de septiembre en Comfort Inn, situado en el 2345 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
Una persona halló el aparato y el documento en el exterior de la tienda Dollar Tree anteriormente.
La persona que localizó el aparato quedó a disposición de las autoridades para su posterior entrega.
Tanto el teléfono como la licencia fueron entregados a su propietaria a las 9:23 de la mañana.
