EL CENTRO — Una residente de esta ciudad entregó a las autoridades un iPhone 8, color negro, el cual fue encontrado en la vía pública.
El incidente ocurrió a las 3:11 de la tarde de este miércoles 30 de diciembre.
La persona que entregó el aparato acudió a la comandancia de policía para hacer entrega del teléfono.
Las autoridades decidieron retener el aparato hasta que el propietario solicite su devolución.
Las autoridades no lograron activar el aparato para intentar comunicarse con el dueño.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.