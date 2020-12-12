EL CENTRO — Una persona que fue detenida por elementos de la policía de esta ciudad fue entregado a la Patrulla Fronteriza.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:20 de la mañana de este jueves 10 de diciembre en la esquina de Carretera 98 y Camino Corda.
El detenido fue identificado como Alberto Ayón, de 33 años.
De acuerdo a los reportes, el chofer de un vehículo no identificado fue detenido junto con otras cuatro personas.
Ayón presuntamente manejaba con licencia suspendida, lo que es considerado como violación menor al Código Vehicular.
Los cuatro ocupantes del vehículo quedaron a disposición de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
