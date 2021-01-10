EL CENTRO — Una residente local decidió entregar un anillo de oro que fue localizado en la tienda Walmart de Brawley.
La residente acudió ante las autoridades para entregar un anillo de oro y diamantes que fue encontrado en el negocio.
Sin embargo, la entrega se dio en el Hotel Travelodge ubicado en el 2015 de la Calle Cottonwood sur.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar, donde la habitante dijo haber encontrado la pieza de joyería, la cual trasladó hasta El Centro debido a que desconfiaba del personal de la tienda, que temió habría de robar el anillo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el reporte fue realizado a las 8:29 de la noche de este sábado 9 de enero.
El anillo fue almacenado como propiedad encontrada.
