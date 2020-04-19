HEBER — Un arma de fuego calibre .22 fue encontrado por un residente en la calle Niki.
El residente notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado sobre el arma de fuego el viernes por la tarde.
Un agente de la corporación acudió al sitio y tomó posesión del arma.
El oficial resguardó el arma en un casillero de evidencia, indican registros del Alguacil.
Las autoridades dijeron desconocer la identidad del propietario del arma hasta el momento del reporte.
