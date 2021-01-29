EL CENTRO — Una mujer entregó a la policía de esta ciudad una cartera que fue hallada perdida en Heber.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió en la comandancia de Calle Once este 28 de enero a las 10:31 de la mañana.
La mujer dijo haber encontrado la cartera en un parque.
Dentro de la cartera fueron halladas tres fotográficas, una tarjeta de una tienda, cinco tarjetas bancarias, un pedazo de papel en blanco, 56 dólares y ocho tarjetas Pokemon.
La cartera quedó a disposición de la policía.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.