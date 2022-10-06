CALÉXICO — Los lunes, la Biblioteca Conmemorativa Camarena de Calexico entregará alimentos a los usuarios a las 3 de la tarde.
Según la biblioteca, se ofrece por orden de llegada.
El programa en riesgo se ofrece para niños de 1 a 18 años a través de Calexico Neighborhood House.
Para más información, comuníquese al (760) 768-2170.
