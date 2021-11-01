EL CENTRO — Un varón fue enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la mañana del viernes 29 de octubre luego de presuntamente haber lesionado a su propia madre.
El incidente se registró a las 8:35 de la mañana en un domicilio ubicado en el 1693 de Avenida Villa.
Una mujer denunció haber sido golpeada por su propio hijo en la mandíbula.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso cerca de la refaccionaria Pep Boys, donde fue arrestado y posteriormente trasladado a la cárcel del Condado.
La afectada presentó la mandíbula rota, por lo cual fue trasladada el Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
