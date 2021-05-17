EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como José Gaviña, de 34 años de edad.
El arresto ocurrió a las 3:16 de la tarde de este domingo 16 de mayo en el 151 de Calle Main.
El detenido fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado luego de que la policía local tuviera confirmación del arresto.
