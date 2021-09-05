EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue enviada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro la madrugada de este domingo luego de presuntamente protagonizar una riña con varias mujeres.
La mujer de 31 años de edad fue trasladada minutos después de las 4 de la madrugada al hospital local.
La mujer sufrió heridas en los brazos y en un pie.
La lesionada dijo haber peleado físicamente con varias mujeres en un bar situado sobre Avenida Dogwood.
A pesar de conocer la identidad de las agresoras, la mujer se negó a proporcionar detalles sobre lo ocurrido.
