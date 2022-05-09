EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial luego de haber sido sorprendido por una orden de aprehensión criminal.
El arresto se registró a las 10:35 de la mañana en la estación de la policía de el Centro.
Según registros de la policía de esta ciudad, luego de verificar el posible arresto del sospechoso las autoridades trasladaron al detenido a la cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.