Today

Windy with sunshine. High 86F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High around 85F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.