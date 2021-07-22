EL CENTRO — Elementos del Grupo de Choque 6110A, integrado por bomberos del Valle Imperial y Yuma fueron desplegados al Condado de Butte para combatir los incendios que afectan aquella región.
La Asociación de Bomberos de El Centor informó que los elementos enviados pertenecen a los departamentos de El Centro, Holtville, Yuma y del Departamento de Correcciones y Rehabilitación de California.
Según las autoridades estatales, el Incendio Dixie que afecta al Condado de Butte ha consumido 103 mil 910 acres, equivalentes a poco más de 42 mil hectáreas.
Hasta este jueves el incendio había sido controlado solamente en un 17 por ciento.
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Plumas anunció el desalojo de varias zonas recreativas que se han visto amenazadas con el fuego.
