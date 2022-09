Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 82F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.