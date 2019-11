Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 68F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.