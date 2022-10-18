El pasado fin de semana, el ex campeón mundial de pesos pesados, Deontay Wilder, venció en el primer episodio a Robert Helenius.
De acuerdo a diversos medios informativos, tras el triunfo Wilder deberá enfrentar al también ex campeón mundial, Andy Ruiz.
Este último combate llevará a disputar el fajín del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (WBC en inglés), que actualmente ostenta Tyson Fury.
Wilder, conocido como el Bombardero de Bronce, tiró un derechazo en el rostro de Helenius para mandarlos a la lona en el combate del sábado.
Por su parte, Ruiz ha mostrado en sus redes sociales una imagen en la que aparece en el cuadrilátero ante Fury.
