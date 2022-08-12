IMPERIAL — El martes, la Ciudad de Imperial anunció el lanzamiento de su nuevo sitio de internet.
La ciudad alentó a los residentes a visitar la nueva página: www.cityofimperial.org , para echar un vistazo al nuevo diseño.
En redes sociales, la ciudad explicó que esta nueva página aumenta la accesibilidad a los servicios y mejora la información pública compartida para residentes, empresas y visitantes.
