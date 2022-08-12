Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.