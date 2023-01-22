EL CENTRO — Una residencia fue evacuada por las autoridades de esta ciudad la tarde de este sábado debido a la presencia de humo.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades minutos después de las 2 de la tarde en el 846 de la Avenida Commercial.
Las autoridades recibieron un informe que señalaba que una persona posiblemente se encontraba en el interior, indican registros policiacos.
Las autoridades facilitaron la presencia de paramédicos para atender a un adulto mayor que se vio afectado por inhalación de humo.
La Cruz Roja fue notificada sobre el incidente.
