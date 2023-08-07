MIAMI — Tras romper récord absoluto el primer día de ventas “LUIS MIGUEL TOUR 2023”, con más de 65 conciertos totalmente agotados antes de finalizar el año; Luis Miguel se prepara para continuar con su gira mundial durante el 2024.
El cantante visitará Centro y Sudamérica, Estados Unidos, Canadá y Europa donde recorrerá más de 50 ciudades.
Su imponente regreso a los escenarios confirma su posición como uno de los artistas más importantes de la música. Su público lo ha demostrado, al agotar la gira 2023.
La gira dará inicio en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana el día 20 de enero.
