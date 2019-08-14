EL CENTRO — Elementos del Departamento de Bomberos de esta ciudad extinguieron un incendio registrado en un edificio comercial situado al Oriente de la urbe.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 12:30 del mediodía de este martes 13 de agosto en un edificio comercial de dos pisos cuya dirección exacta no fue revelada.
Al llegar, los bomberos utilizaron una máquina extintora especial con la que lograron contener el fuego en minutos.
En el incidente no se registraron personas heridas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.