EL CENTRO — Elementos del Cuerpo de Bomberos de El Centro extinguieron un incendio de basura el miércoles por la mañana en un contenedor ubicado en la parte trasera de Pep Boys.
Una parte informante notificó al 911 después de ver humo saliendo de la parte trasera de Pep Boys.
En el incidente no se reportó daño alguno.
Las autoridades han identificado a un posible sospechoso de haber iniciado el incendio, aunque los agentes de policía de El Centro no pudieron ubicar al sospechoso en la zona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.