BRAWLEY — Un hombre de 94 años de edad perdió la vida la noche del miércoles 6 de mayo pasado.
El adulto mayor falleció debido al COVID-19 mientras estaba hospitalizado en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del Hospital Pioneers Memorial, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayores detalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.